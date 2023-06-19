Louisiana Heaven’s slogan “where good food brings folks together” is what the restaurant lives by! From ancestral passed down recipes to our live entertainment, Louisiana Heaven, LLC brings the feels of Southern Culture to Sacramento. Their live entertainment consists of Jazz, Soul and R&B music in addition to Meet and Greet events with music and fine arts artists while enjoying Louisiana Heaven’s favorite cuisine that are not easily found on the west coast, such as oxtails, gumbo, jambalaya, and boudin! Their goal is to provide customers with the Southern Comfort experience from the comfort of their Sacramento homes.

Their community can look forward to the celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day/Freedom Day this year! The term, Juneteenth, is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. A little history of Juneteenth Independence Day/Freedom Day… The Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the south in 1863 but this proclamation was not enforced until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. Former enslaved masters had gone to fight in the Civil War and when they returned home, they did not tell enslaved people that they had been freed. Instead, former enslaved masters continued to work enslaved people months after and did not free enslaved people until the 19th of June. This is why we celebrate Juneteenth as our Independence and Freedom Day!



6623 Valley High Drive, Sacramento, Ca 95823

(916) 689-4800

www.louisianaheaven.com