Lengendary Ronnie Stewart & West Coast Caravan of All Stars.

We will have 2 Festival Chefs: TC Willis (Fully Loaded Catering) with Seafood Stuffed Baked Potatoe and Chef Gani Jackson (Smokey’s BBQ) with Brisket Sandwich and Crawfish Cake Sliders.

Sept 10 & 11

Southside Park. For Details & Tickets Craw-Fest.Com

*On Line tickets $20 (Use Code Fox40) get $2 Discount.Pay Only $18 ON LINE ONLY

$25 at the Gate. Get yours TODAY and Save