The Firefighters Burn Institute is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded by Sacramento Fire Captain Cliff Haskell and the Sacramento Area Fire Fighters, Local 522 in 1973 for the purpose of establishing a local burn treatment facility; providing recovery programs for burn survivors; promoting fire and burn prevention through public education; funding education for medical burn team professionals, firefight-ers, and burn survivors; and supporting burn treatment and rehabilitation research.

Luau on the Links Fundraiser, Saturday June 24, 2023 7pm-11pm at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks Golf Course

This outdoor Hawaiian Luau complete with a whole roasted pig, tropical and traditional food grazing stations, Hula & Tahitian Dancers from Viapuna No Te Here Ohana, Music & Dancing, and a live Fire Show from Elite Heat! Your ticket includes unlimited food, beer and wine. Don’t forget about the Live Auction and Raffle!

