Join the Firefighters Burn Institute for the Luau on the Links Fundraiser! This outdoor Hawaiian Luau complete with a whole roasted pig, tropical and traditional food grazing stations, Hula & Tahitian Dancers from Viapuna No Te Here Ohana, Brickhouse Band, and a live Fire Show from Elite Heat! Your ticket includes unlimited food, beer and wine. Don’t forget about the Silent Auction and Raffle!

