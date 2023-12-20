National Sangria Day with Lucid Winery and they’re giving free wine to Non-Profits. First case is free and buy one and three free thereafter.



Lucid Wines grows organic grapes in California’s Best Vineyards. They make their wines naturally so they are vegan, additive-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, and full of flavor.



1015 R St., Sacramento

https://lucidwinery.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction