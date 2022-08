Lucid Winery is Sacramento’s micro-winery & events space located in downtown Sacramento. Come visit and check out our range of organically grown and organically made wines, cider, sparkling mead, and brewing beer hybrids. We donate $1 from every bottle sold to local charities and focus on local music and artists.



SPECIAL OFFER

Mention this segment for 50% off your wine tasting!



1015 R St Sacramento CA 95811

9164830076

lucidwinery.com

@lucidwinery