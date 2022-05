The award-winning film LUMPIA WITH A VENGEANCE @LumpiaMovie returns to California for its

SACRAMENTO PREMIERE as an official selection of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival. The IN-PERSON premiere screening will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6pm. The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95816

