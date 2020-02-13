Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macy's kicked off 2020 with an expanded menu of food and beverages in the Sacramento area. Macy's Corporate Executive Chef, Kristian Bailey, stopped by to talk about what`s new! Need to grab a bite while shopping or before heading to a game or concert? Look no further than Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons! The Taste Bar Café's new patio features delicious bites, a lively atmosphere and a rotating collection of hand-selected wines at its mobile beer and wine cart. Macy's Arden Fair also added to its in-store offerings with a brand new Taste Bar Café! The quick-service gourmet food and coffee bar is a must-visit for a variety of high-quality, fresh and flavorful food to go.

Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons

414 K Street

(916) 444-3333

macys.com

Social Media: @Macys