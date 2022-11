Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more.

Maidu Museum Members can arrive at 9 am for a Members-only shopping hour



1970 Johnson Ranch Drive, Roseville, CA 95661

roseville.ca.us/museum

November 5th

10 am – 3 pm