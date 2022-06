Help make wishes come true by donating to Green Acres. Green Acres aims to make 20 wishes in 20 days



Let’s work together to raise the funds to grant 20 wishes to local Wish Kids in the greater Sacramento area. We are teaming up with Make-A-Wish® for a second year to support local children who battle critical illnesses.



More than 9,000 wishes have been granted throughout the 45 counties we serve in California and Nevada. And you can help be part of that too!



idiggreenacres.com