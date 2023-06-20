Mama D’s Catering is located in Amador County.

They provide full-service catering as well as drop’n’go catering and box lunches.

Mama D’s is partnering with local wineries to host Focaccia Art & Sip classes.

Please go to their website to find upcoming dates, times and locations. If you’re

interested in a catering quote, or need a pop-up food tent for your next event, you

can contact Mama D’s Catering at (530)306-4624 or email at mamadscateringinfo@gmail.com.

Check out their website too: www.mamadscatering.com Mama D’s Catering services the Gold Country,

Focaccia bread

Dough recipe:

750grams / 5 cups of flour

592 grams/ 2½ cups of warm water 34 grams/ 5.5 teaspoons of salt

12 grams /2½ teaspoons of sugar

28 grams /5 tablespoons of olive oil

These are basic measurements

Throughout the recipe you’re adding olive oil more and more

Decorations ingredients:

2 medium size onions (1 purple, 1 yellow) 1 bunch Green onion

6 colorful sweet peppers 1 bulb garlic

1 bunch Parsley

½ cup Parmigiana (grated)

Spice ingredients for Decorations:

1 tablespoon flaky natural salt 1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon red pepper

2 teaspoons poppy seed

Place the dough recipe in a mixer or mixing bowl. Olive oil every tool you use in this has to be oiled before use, dip periodically in oil as you work it. Make your separation of the portions of the mixed dough right away. Place in a well “olive oiled” proper size bowl/tin tray in a ball, olive oil the outside of the dough-ball, cover with plastic wrap and towel, let rise. Spread the risen dough out on to fit a well “olive oiled” tray/ baking sheet let rise again. Put dimples in it cover it with olive oil Preheat oven 425°f. Decorate with veggies/ seasonings to the desired flavor or scenery Make sure with a well “olive oiled” tool (silcone spatchula) go around the rim and round over the edge against the wall of the tray/sheet, make sure the wall it clean of dough Bake 425°f for 35 min or until the desired amount browning of the crust. Should be removed tray/sheet hot and placed on a cooling rack. Its Focaccia bread

Most of all adjust it to your liking and have fun