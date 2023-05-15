Mama Leahs is a local small family business in south Sacramento that specializes in home made chamoy goodies such as candy and rim dips. This business was started from making chamoy candy for fun at home to mastering the perfect balance of sweet, sour and salty and wanting to share this yummy goodness with everyone. They also offer fresh fruit refreshers with a fan favorite which is the Strawberry lime refresher that is made with fresh strawberries and lime juice. They’ve also added a delicious home made chex mix which is a new item to their many list of international flavors from different cultures and as of now they have a furikake flavor known as the islander mix and a cinnamon flavor known as the Kanela krunch. Mama Leah and staff are well known in the vendor community and attend local pop ups and events all over the Sacramento area. To find out Mama Leahs next scheduled pop ups or events follow them on facebook and instagram at @mamaleahsllc

4 for $20 specials for viewers that mention they saw them on the show