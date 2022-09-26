Marayah Zuniga was 16 years old when she lost her battle with cancer on October 23, 2021. She was an avid athlete and played competitive Soccer in Elk Grove. She was only able to attend her Freshman year at Franklin High before she got the news, she had stage four cancer. She was treated at St. Jude’s for 18- months.

Her parents Nancy and Anthony Ortiz have created a foundation in her honor: www.Marayahcaresfoundation.com

They are holding their first annual golf tournament on September 30, 2022 to raise awareness for childhood cancer, and we would really like spread awareness and celebrate a life that was taken way to soon

Aside from her family and friends, the three biggest passions in Marayah’s life were helping others, soccer, and her love for animals. Embracing her same zest for life, Marayah Cares Foundation will be dedicated to:

Assisting families fighting childhood cancer (we have already helped a family from Costa Rica with housing so that they could receive treatment in the US). Help deserving youth with scholarships and provide grants to lower income families to aid in the cost of participating in club sports; and Support and volunteer with organizations dedicated to neglected and abused animals.