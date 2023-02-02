This year they have a full weekend of Parades, Food, Drinks, Live Music & More. A combined audience of 10,000+ people throughout Mardi Gras Weekend. A parade with an audience of 25,000 people lined up at Sacramento Capital Mall down to Old Sacramento ending at our Mardi Gras Carnaval Festival at the Freeway Gardens. Second Line Sunday Festival to close out the Mardi Gras weekend in Old Sacramento Waterfront.



https://mardigrascarnaval.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction