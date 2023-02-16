GET READY SACRAMENTO! This weekend the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in California is happening right HERE in Sacramento! With marching bands, Burning Man art cars, recycled beads, PREMIUM hand-made prizes, and SO MUCH more, the City of Trees Parade is bringing out Sac’s

spectacular and diverse art and culture for EVERYONE to enjoy. RSVP for this free event on Facebook (link in bio) and share it out to your friends. THE DETAILS! On Saturday February 18th, from 2-8 PM, we’ll be holding an all-afternoon festival on Capitol Mall with live music, food, and alcoholic beverages by @boglevineyards, @midtown.spirits, and a LIMITED Mardi Gras Golden Ale by @opbrewco. 2PM – Festival on Cap Mall opens! 2:30 PM – Performance by @BTUArts Brass Band 3:00 PM – Krewe of Gumbo Parade rolls feat. Days of our Lives star Christiaan Leblanc Page @christianjleblanc @youngandrestlesscbs and the original Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach @catherinebach @dukes_of_hazzard 3:30 PM – Performance by The Gold Souls @thegoldsoulsband from on top of the mobile, J Beezy Stage Truck @Jbeezystagetruck AT 5PM THE CITY OF TREES PARADE BEGINS You will not want to miss this! So get here early, grab a drink from our bar, and get ready to catch some beads!! You might even grab 1 of only 100 hand-made #rarebears — the signature Sacramento Mardi Gras throw and collectable! After the parade, head on down to Old Sacramento and check out the floats and #BurningMan art cars that will be parked and beautifully illuminated for you to see! @oldsac Grab a ticket to Louisiana Sue’s Mardi Gras Carnaval under the freeway and keep the party going!