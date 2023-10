Mariachi Festival de Sacramento is a cultural and musical festival of Mariachi music. Various Mariachi bands from all Mexico and US come over every year to bring the best most beautiful music and regional dances. This is a family friendly event.



Dinorahmusic.com



Mariachi Festival DeSacramdnto October 29, 2023

Doors open at 4:00, 4:45-9:00 PM

1515 J Street, Sacramento, CA95814