Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mario is in the kitchen and he's whipping up some crazy good looking drinks as well as some delicious toast for Valentine's Day. If you or your significant other have a hankering for a mimosa or just want something good for breakfast, this might be what you're looking for.

Mario's Early Toast Restaurant

8425 Sierra College Blvd

Roseville

(916) 771-2173

mariosearlytoast.com

Facebook: @Mariosearlytoast