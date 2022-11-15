Country music trailblazer and in-demand actor Mark Collie is hitting the road again in support of his latest album, Book Of My Blues, and previewing songs from his upcoming project with long-time friend and co-creator Billy Bob Thornton. This award-winning & critically acclaimed singer/songwriter is well known for his hits, “Even The Man In The Moon Is Crying,” “Born To Love You,” and “Hard Lovin’ Woman.” Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, George Jones, Martina McBride, Billy Ray Cyrus, Aaron Tippin, and Alabama have all recorded Mark’s songs; additional artists are too numerous to list.



Also an inductee at the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and The Country Music Walk of Fame, Collie has

received numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, along with many other accolades. Collie is the Executive Producer of Grammy-nominated, THE ICE ROAD soundtrack and an in-demand actor with roles in Marvel’s The Punisher, Fire Down Below, Walker Texas Ranger, and hit TV series Nashville.





The Sofia, home of B Street Theatre

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816

https://bstreettheatre.org/music/mark-collie/

12/02/2022

7:00PM