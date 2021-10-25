Market Monday with Homein15.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join nearly 20 delegates from California at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, next week.

Representatives from more than 200 countries will gather for the conference, known as COP26, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.