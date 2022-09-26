“I’M A GROWN A** MAN” COMEDY SPECIAL NOW ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO



He’s from Sacramento……

Parker first found his way to a stage after high school when he started performing improv. He didn’t think he’d pursue stand-up comedy then, although he was always drawn to stand-up comedy shows such as BET’s “ComicView.” His first stand-up performance was in 2013 at Dive Bar at 1016 K St. He said he didn’t do so well at first. He improved and gained recognition from doing shows in different comedy clubs and shows around Sacramento such as Punchline and Laughs Unlimited.

He performed in Boogie’s Comedy Slam hosted by former Sacramento King center DeMarcus Cousins at the Memorial Auditorium in 2016. He’s also performed in the Cap City Comedy Slam hosted by KSFM 102.5FM at the Crest Theatre in 2019. He began to get booked around California performing at HaHa Cafe in North Hollywood, Flapper Comedy Club in Burbank, and San Francisco’s Cobb’s Comedy Club and PunchlineSF. When a worldwide pandemic caused businesses and venues to shut down, Parker had a breakdown because he did know at the time what would keep him going.