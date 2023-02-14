Mary & Berries Beauty is a beauty company based in Sacramento CA. Mary & Berries Beauty specializes in beauty butter for the face and body. Our all-natural “Triple Butter” formula with a blend of seven moisturizing oils allows your skin to experience “Triple” the butter benefits with seven times the moisture for softening, smoothing and toning the skin. Their ultra-moisturizing body butter absorbs right into the skin, nourishing and penetrating deep within the surface of the skin locking in water and rich moisture, helping to fortify and strengthen your natural skin barrier. Leaving the skin feeling luxuriously soft and renewed. Their product serves the needs of customers who are challenged with problem skin conditions caused by sun damage including dry cracked skin, eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis.



2251 Florin Rd #116

Sacramento, CA 958222

(866)-809-0970

https://www.maryandberries.com/

