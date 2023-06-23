Mary Lynn Rajskub is a comedian, actress and writer, best known for playing ‘Chloe’ on the Fox drama 24 and ‘Gail the Snail’ from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

On May 17, 2022, Mary Lynn released her first book, FAME-ISH: My Life At The Edge Of Stardom, a comedic look at Mary Lynn’s awkward and endearing missteps on the road to becoming fame-ish.

Constantly touring performing stand-up, Mary Lynn premiered her hour-long stand-up special, Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live From The Pandemic, on February 1, 2021, available to rent or buy on all of the major platforms. The one-take, unedited special shot in her garage features Mary Lynn trying to make sense of her career, home life, and love life during a global pandemic.

This year, Mary Lynn was seen in the FOX TV series, Accused, she will reprise her role as “Gail the Snail” on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and she will be seen in the Disney+ comedy, Dashing Through The Snow. Over the past year Mary Lynn has been seen in the Amanda Seyfried miniseries, The Dropout, the John Stamos series, Big Shot, and the Bill Burr series, Immoral Compass.

Mary Lynn co-stars in the Chris Pratt sci-fi film, The Tomorrow War, which premiered on July 2, 2021 on Amazon. Her many film roles include the hit comedy, Night School, alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, Julie and Julia, Little Miss Sunshine, Legally Blonde 2, Punch Drunk Love,Sweet Home Alabama, Magnolia, and Man on the Moon,

In addition to her fan-favorite role as Chloe O’Brien on the long-running Fox TV hit, 24, Mary Lynn has created memorable characters in dozens of TV shows including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Girlfriend Experience, W/Bob and David, Californication, 2 Broke Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Gilmore Girls, The Larry Sanders Show and Mr. Show.

A stand-up comedian for over twenty years, Mary Lynn draws on her own life experiences to explore themes of modern womanhood through a personal, relatable, and revealing lens.