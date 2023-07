The Marysville Peach Festival happens each year on the third weekend of July at the peak of peach harvest! Tens of thousands of visitors make their way to the event held in historic downtown Marysville.



July 14 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and July 15th from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

D Street between 1st & 6th Street in historic downtown Marysville

Info: www.marysvillepeachfest.com