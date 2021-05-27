Masked Singer Finale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats who control the state Senate said Thursday they intend to advance a 10-bill package to the Assembly in the next week as California rushes to prepare for an intensifying drought and what officials fear could be a repeat of last year's record wildfire season.

The package seeks, in part, to boost state firefighter ranks long-term while beefing up standards for new housing developments. It also seeks to promote more prescribed burns and increased efforts to protect individual homes from wildfires.