Mateko’s Portico sells various handmade African woven baskets throughout northern California, please contact them via Instagram @matekosportico or fredanarh@gmail.com for all of your basket/vendor needs. Feel free to call or text (662) 809-3240 as needed.



Upcoming events include:

Propagate in store event from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, March 25th located at 1700 I

Street, Sacramento, CA 95811 Hanford Ranch Winery from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday, April 2nd, location 13200 Loll Road, Galt, CA 95632

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction