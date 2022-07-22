Help kids in California solve problems – become a tutor! As students bounce back from more than two years of disrupted learning, California Math Corps, administered by AmeriCorps and Ampact, are seeking tutors in 13 different communities across California, including Lodi and Stockton.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit an application by August 10, 2022, to begin helping students at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Visit Join.ReadingandMath.org to learn more and apply.

About Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps:

Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are evidence-based AmeriCorps programs dedicated to helping all children become strong learners. Tutors placed in local schools, work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help improve their skills. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who have Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the programs are replicated nationally in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are administrated through a national nonprofit, Ampact (formerly Reading & Math, Inc.). For more information, please visit www.readingandmath.org.