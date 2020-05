Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders, such as Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Research shows that a combination of medication and counseling can successfully treat these disorders, and for some people struggling with addiction, help sustain recovery.

