Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must haves that are perfect for 2023!

Elevate mealtimes with St Pierre

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favourite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more. Elevate the everyday and be inspired by our recipes on our website www.stpierrebakery.com

The Wholesome Bar Energy Bars

The Wholesome Bar creates fresh energy bars with nourishing whole foods that are cold-pressed to preserve their nutritional offering and delicious taste. Find them in select Whole Foods, Amazon and at thewholesomebar.com.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Bio-Oil

Bio-Oil, best known for its Skincare Oils, is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US. Receive 20% off all Bio-Oil products at www.ShopBioOil.com using code POSITIVE20 now through the end of February.