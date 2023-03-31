Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are definite must haves for you and your family.

St Pierre now available in Walmart

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favorite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, waffles, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more. Elevate the everyday and be inspired by our recipes on our website stpierrebakery.com

Quest

Quest NEW Cheese Crackers are a seasoned, crunchy cracker, made with Real Cheese, 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of net carbs! For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.

Contour Design Ergonomic Products

Contour Design is a market leader in the research, development, and design of ergonomic computer hardware with more than 25 years of experience. Our iconic products include RollerMouse, Unimouse and the Multimedia Controller. ContourDesign.com

Skin Proud: Walmart, Walmart.com

Skin Proud Face Melt: a non-drying, nourishing and hydrating balm to oil cleanser that conditions the skin while it cleanses. Available in stores and online at Walmart. https://us.iamproud.com/pages/about-us

Hair Proud: Walmart, Walmart.com

Hair Proud Glass Hair Heat Activated Smoothing Shine Spray: A lightweight, heat activated, long-lasting shine spray that instantly smoothes, strengthens and adds intense shine to hair. Available in stores and online at Walmart. https://us.iamproud.com/pages/hair-proud