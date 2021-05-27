Memorial Day Essentials

Studio40 LIVE
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here sharing some amazing products you don’t want to miss for Memorial Day.

 

Jenga® GIANT™ JS6

www.Jengagiant.com

Jenga® GIANT™ JS6 stacks to over 4 feet high. Heavy Duty Carry Bag included for easy storage and transport.

 

VENUS

Use STYLE21 at VENUS.com

With 35+ years of expertise in swimwear, VENUS is the leader in fit, designing high-quality, flattering on-trend swimsuits.

 

MDSolarSciences Skin & Sun Care

www.mdsolarsciences.com

A daily lightweight Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB sunscreen for all skin types including acne, rosacea-prone, and sensitive skin.

 

Weed Golden Ale 

www.weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.

 

Angsotura Aromatic Bitters – a kitchen essential

www.angosturabitters.com

ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters is a secret blend of herbs and spices that adds complexity and intensifies the flavour of cocktails and culinary dishes

 

