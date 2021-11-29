The Mensch On A Bench tackles a serious Jewish topic in its eighth year of adding more Funukkah to Hanukkah

The Only Jew in the Jungle Storybook Teaches Children Living Outside a Jewish Community the Importance of Creating and Celebrating an Authentic Jewish Life

The Mensch on a Bench is celebrating 8 crazy years of success after their Shark Tank appearance back in 2014. It was a Hanukkah sensation that many joked would be a one hit wonder. Since then, The Mensch on a Bench has made its way into hundreds of thousands of homes all over the world. The company has grown their collection of Jewish plush icons with the most recent addition being The Zebra from Zion, an adorable ‘menorah-striped’ zebra that includes a hardcover storybook entitled The Only Jew in the Jungle. The story teaches readers the importance of living and celebrating an authentic Jewish life. Bashert the zebra is proud of his Jewish faith. There’s just one problem – he’s the only Jew in the Jungle! Join Moshe the Mensch as he learns from his new friend what it’s like to live a Jewish life when there’s not another member of the tribe for miles!

Also new for this year, The Mensch on a Bench has partnered with Sealed by Santa, a seasonal online shop that in the past has offered personalized letters from Santa. For Hanukkah 2021, Jewish and interfaith families will now be able to choose from three package options from The Mensch on a Bench, including customized letters from Moshe, the Mensch himself.

“It has definitely been a crazy 8 years since that day my son first asked for an Elf on the Shelf,” said creator Neal Hoffman. “We love the Elf, but we’re Jewish. It has been my goal to teach children about the Jewish faith and bring more funukkah to Hanukkah, to families all over the world. This year we took a more serious approach with The Zebra from Zion, as the story hits a little closer to home than in past years. It’s about celebrating and being proud of who we are. My family hopes to continue to grow The Mensch on a Bench mishpacha for another 8 years and create meaningful products that Jewish and interfaith families can relate to.”

In 2014, Neal Hoffman, Creator of the Mensch on a Bench, scored a deal with Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank. Mensch’s adventures have taken him from NBC’s Today Show studio and ABC’s The View, to two of The White House Hanukkah parties with President Barack Obama. From the NBA basketball court to the MLB baseball field, he’s traveled the world! He attended the World Baseball Classic in South Korea (kicking back in Cody Decker’s passenger seat), relaxed on the producer’s couch at Jimmy Kimmel, and hung out in the locker room of the Minnesota Vikings. Talk about an epic adventure!

In addition to starring in the #1 holiday app, Elf Yourself® the brand will also record a special reading of The Zebra from Zion to be debuted on Facebook. And lastly, on November 28th, the first night of Hanukkah, Neal Hoffman, his family, and the life-size mensch will be LIVE on Facebook to light their menorah, play dreidel, read the story of The Mensch on a Bench, and share a variety of their family traditions with fans.

The 2021 award-winning Mensch on a Bench collection includes:

● NEW! The Zebra from Zion (SRP $24.99) available at Michael’s and Amazon.

● The Original Mensch on a Bench (SRP $32.99) available at Target and Amazon.

● SnowMensch (SRP $24.99) available on Amazon.

● Dancing Bubbe (SRP $24.99) available at Target and Amazon.

● Mitzvah Moose (SRP $29.99) available at Michael’s, Target, and Amazon.

● Talking Mensch on a Bench (SRP $24.99) available at Michael’s and Amazon.