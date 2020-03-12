Mental Samurai

William Jessup University's music department presents its 11th annual 'Night of Classics' benefit concert entitled Spirit of America on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. in the growing university's academic warehouse. The event features a patriotic concert the whole family will enjoy. Performances feature the university choir and orchestra, a 130-student choral and orchestra group delivering a dynamic and…