MENTOR California is an Affiliate of MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, the unifying champion of youth mentoring across the United States. MENTOR California has a mission to increase both the quality and quantity of youth mentoring in California and close the mentoring gap for the one in three youth growing up without a mentor outside of their family. MENTOR California achieves this by elevating the mentoring field by providing training and technical assistance to mentoring programs, leading statewide recruitment efforts, advocating for increased local, state and federal investment in mentoring, leading research on the youth mentoring field, and fostering collaborations to transform systems. MENTOR California was founded in 2020 following a funded feasibility period facilitated by MENTOR and seeks to build on a long history of commitment to and capacity building for mentoring in the state of California.





1000 Broadway, Unity 480 Oakland, California 94607

www.mentorcaliforniayouth.org