The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce advocates for and supports the inclusive economic prosperity of our Capital Region by leading efforts for business.
Established in 1895, Metro Chamber is the largest, most prominent, and established voice for business representing 1,400 members and their workforce in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.
The Metro Chamber provides businesses and individuals the programs, services and advocacy needed to build vibrant communities, a ready workforce, connected region and strong business. For more information, please visit www.metrochamber.org.
Metro Chamber
The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce advocates for and supports the inclusive economic prosperity of our Capital Region by leading efforts for business.