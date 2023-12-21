At Mi Tiendita Munaycha, they’re a family of five. Jessy, the mother, came 22 years ago from Peru with her eldest. She came with the dream to have her own business and create a life for herself and made sure to still incorporate Peruvian culture in the lives of her girls to keep it alive. Now that they’re older and can go on their own, they love going to visit every year. Everything she has done and continue to do is for them. Know that with your purchase, you’re not only helping the families in Peru, but you are helping Jessy’s girls and her as well.



1115 Front St. Suite 4 (across from the Ferris Wheel)

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction