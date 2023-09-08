Michael Longfellow (born January 31, 1994) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. Longfellow was hired to join the cast of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live as a featured player for its 48th season in 2022, making his debut alongside Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker.

born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona.

His mother and divorce attorney father later divorced and his comedy includes references to the fact that both his parents have remarried often, resulting in a collection of stepparents.

During his first year at Arizona State University, where he earned a BA in English literature, Longfellow started performing stand-up comedy.

After his 2016 graduation, he moved to Los Angeles, and started performing in comedy clubs across the country, as well as at the Netflix Is A Joke festival

He has also appeared on Conan and the NBC reality competition series Bring the Funny, co-hosted by his future SNL colleague, Kenan Thompson.

