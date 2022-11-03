Punch Line Comedy Club in Sacramento Thursday November 3 at 8 p.m.



Michael Palascak is a comedian who grew up in Indiana and now lives in California. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same year. He has over 150 thousand followers on Instagram and millions of views on YouTube. In addition, his resume includes A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Tonight Show, Letterman, Conan, a Comedy Central Half Hour special, and was a Top 5 Finalist on Last Comic Standing where one judge claimed, “My first impression of Michael was a great likability. This is a guy that could star in a sitcom.” Consistently writing and performing, Michael recently released both a new album – The Internet Live through 800 Pound Gorilla and a new stand-up special on the Dry Bar app – 1984. Available for free streaming.

