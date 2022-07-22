A 2-time Emmy nominee, heard on the Joe Rogan Experience, a regular on The Adam CarollaShow and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special “I Never Thought”(www.youtube.com/watch?v=X654tRelADo), Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keepingbusy in all of Hollywood’s platforms.Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about hisfamily.

In standup, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and nowheadlines all over the country. He also appeared on season 15 of America’s Got Talent; Michaelreceived a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter-Finals.

As an actor, Michael stars in the Apple TV+ series “Amber Brown,” recurred on “Kevin CanWait,” shot the Damon Wayan Jr.’s pilot “Happy Together” for CBS and was a principal inFacebook Watch’s first sitcom series, “Starter Pack.”Michael hosts the “Yo Show” podcast(www.youtube.com/MichaelYoComedy), which oftenincludes conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers. Michael has interviewedJoseph Gordan Levitt, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Dane Cook, Jo Koy, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Aniston, ToneBell, Donnell Rawlings, Craig Conant, Jim Jeffries, Rick Fox and more