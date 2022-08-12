From Abstract to Pop Art, Live Music and More,

Midtown Sacramento Offers Plenty to See & Do on

Second Saturday in August

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries, creatives and participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, meeting local artists, listening to live music, experiencing artistry in motion, and much more.

A sampling of the Second Saturday offerings presented by Midtown art galleries and local creatives includes the following:

• The Art Studios (1727 I Street) – art enthusiasts will be treated to “A World of Light,” a special show of art glass and expressive painting in the big gallery at The Art Studios on Second Saturday in August. The show features the works of glass artist Eli Pitts and expressionist painter Lori Franz with their complementary views of light and the world. Blown glass is the medium of light, light refraction and light magnification, creating a world of shape and color while painting illuminates the world of people, space and emotion. For more, visit www.theartstudiossacramento.com.

• Cantina Alley (2331 K Street) – a lively, fun and family-friendly Second Saturday Vendor Fair, Food & Live Music activation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Second Saturday. Guests can enjoy shopping from 12+ vendors, meeting local artists, enjoying cultural art displays, and more. For details, see this Facebook event.

• First United Methodist Church (2100 J Street) – guests are invited to a special art event at the welcoming Midtown church that is open to artists with many different styles, mediums, and skills on Second Saturday in August from 4:30 to 9 p.m. For more, visit www.firstumcsac.org.

• Kennedy Gallery Sacramento (1931 L Street) – an always-popular art destination in Midtown, the Kennedy Gallery is excited to present The Pop Art Festival as part of Second Saturday in August. Guests can expect to experience and enjoy a modern spin as local artists use current topics and items to create bright fun masterpieces. Plus, guests will have the opportunity to see a signed Andy Warhol original signed Marilyn Monroe print on special display. For more, visit www.kennedygallerysacramento.com.

• Midtown Farmers Market Art Demo (20th Street between L and Capitol) – market shoppers will enjoy a fun and free demonstration about how to create art with recycled materials that is being offered by The Reclaimist beginning at 11:30 a.m. Second Saturday demonstrations and classes will continue each month with a different vendor sharing how-to information about candle making, soap making, floral arranging, succulent planting, cooking, and more. For details, visit www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

• Self Designs Art Gallery (1117 18th Street) – the community will enjoy local artwork plus live music during a special Second Saturday celebration in August. Guests will enjoy a Courtyard Concert with live performances from local singers, poets, string and key musicians including Ninefingers, Yvette Couvson, Nici Martin, Vs. The Girl, Chuck Mullen, Dan Bednarczyk, and AJ Kelley. Plus, in the 1801 L Street courtyard located behind Saigon Alley, guests will enjoy access to live music, amazing wire sculptures, historical artworks, handmade jewelry, and acrylic pour paintings by talented local artists. Advance tickets available via Eventbrite.

• Viewpoint Photographic Art Center (2015 J Street) – from the abstract to the historic, Second Saturday guests can enjoy a variety of artistic experiences in August. In the Main Gallery, the Huntington Witherill: Enigmata exhibit will be on display that invites viewers to use their imaginations, memories, and visual sensibilities to interpret mysterious images created by the artist. Then in the Step-Up Gallery, enthusiasts will enjoy the Les Allert: Iron Horse exhibit featuring some of the artists’ passions – historic places and things, and historical methods of photographic printing. For more, visit www.viewpointgallery.org.

A perfect complement to an amazing array of art galleries, Midtown also offers plentiful vintage, local and unique shopping boutiques to round out a memorable Second Saturday experience, a number of which include Freestyle Clothing Exchange (1906 L Street), Heart Clothing Boutique (1903 Capitol Ave.), Mas Bueno Boutique (2231 J Street), Peek a Boo at Prevues (1417 K Street), ShopCuffs Boutique (2220 J Street), Sugar Shack Boutique (2425 J Street), Swanbergs on J (2316 J Street), TRUE/Total Recycled Urban Exchange (1900 K Street), and Vintage YSJ (1812 J Street).