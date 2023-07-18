Summer’s in Bloom at the Midtown Farmers Market in July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Celebrating the 10th season of the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market, the Midtown Association has plans for fun activations throughout July with more than 200 vendors along with special demos, activities, enhanced Second Saturday programming sponsored by Five Star Bank, and more. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

A schedule of just some of the fun and free activations and demonstrations happening the last two weekends in July at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following:

Saturday, July 22:

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kids’ arts and crafts – including how to build a circuit – presented by Courtyard Private School, Sunflower Seed Craft

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mushroom growing workshop about all different varieties by the father/son duo behind Foggy Dew Fungi for Parent’s Weekend. Eco-conscious customers may enjoy their recyclable packaging and can return containers to have them refilled every weekend.

• 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Live music by guitarist David Perry Molina at MARRS front-entry plaza

Saturday, July 29:

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – On-site promotions and giveaways from Sac Republic FC in Market Square (while supplies last)

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Jordan Simpson (JAS Music) at MARRS front-entry plaza

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. Also, a complimentary bike valet is available at the Midtown Farmers Market through September courtesy of Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA). For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org