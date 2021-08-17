Midtown Association Presents Third Thursday at 24th & K Street

Midtown Association is really on a roll with a

“Third Thursday at 24th & k” street activation – complete with an outdoor roller rink – on August 19



Sacramento, Calif. – First launched in 2018, the Midtown Association is proud to present a special ” Third Thursday at 24th & k” street activation on August 19, 2021, from 6 to 10 p.m. That is highlighted by an outdoor roller-skating activity. Presented by the midtown central restaurant district with support provided by Thomas Roth and women in placemaking, the community is invited to attend and experience a dynamic event that takes place in the middle of k street (that will be temporarily closed between 23rd & 24th streets beginning at 2 p.m.). While the event is free to attend, advance registration is recommended and available via Eventbrite.



For that one evening only, ” Third Thursday ” guests will have the opportunity to roller skate in a 40′ x 60′ outdoor rink specially set up – with DJ lights and a disco ball to add to the fun – (in the parking lot next to 23rd & k street, near kayak alley). Roller skating is open to all ages and all roller skates, helmets, knee/elbow will be provided at no charge (guests are asked not to bring their own skates). Interested participants will need to sign up at the information booth at the roller rink to reserve times.



Surrounded by some of Sacramento’s best food and drink options and a focus on showcasing creativity and all things that are made in midtown, guests can also enjoy performances by sac dance lab throughout the evening, arts and crafts, live music, tarot card reading, lounge seating, drink specials, a hydration booth station, adult lawn games, unique photo opportunities, and more. To add to the fun and festive atmosphere, the popular “disco tree” at the corner of 24th & k is a great social media check-in and selfie-spot that lights up each night at dusk.

The nearby and participating midtown central restaurants, bars, and eateries that support this special ” Third Thursday at 24th & k” activation includes the following: Azul Mexican food & tequila bar, cantina alley, der biergarten, the flamingo house, the golden bear, lowbrau, mango’s, and tres hermanas.



In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the midtown association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @exploremidtown on Instagram and Twitter.



Midtown Association: the mission of the Midtown Association (ma) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about ma, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org.

