Midtown Bits and Bobs is an eco-friendly, self-care, one-stop shop. From vintage teacup candles to herbal bath tea made with organic herbs, you are bound to find yourself indulging in self-care. Their goal is to make sure that we all take time for ourselves to feel better in a stressful world. Whether it is with a rejuvenating clay face mask or simply spritzing a calming room spray, we all deserve to feel good from time to time. Lastly, not only do their products make you feel good, but they are also made with organic and chemical free ingredients which is one less thing you will have to stress about!



Tea and Poetry

January 13th, 2024

7-10 PM

1814 Del Paso Blvd.