Midtown Bits and Bobs is an eco-friendly self care one stop shop. From vintage teacup candles to herbal tub tea made with organic herbs, you are bound to find yourself indulging in self care. Their goal is to make sure that they all take time for ourselves to feel better in a stressful world. Whether it is with a new pair of earrings, a hand painted tote bag or a silly sticker, we all deserve to feel good from time to time. Lastly, not only do their products make you feel good, but they are also made with organic and chemical free ingredients which is one less thing you will have to stress about!

