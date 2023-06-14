From a Rainbow Pasta Making Demo to a Bike Skills Course and More, the Midtown Farmers Market Celebrates Pride Month, Father’s Day Weekend and More

Celebrating the 10th season of the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market, the Midtown Association has plans for exciting activations for the remainder of June with 200+ vendors along with special Pride Month activities, Father’s Day offerings, and more. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

In honor of Pride Month, the Midtown Farmers Market will be highlighting LGBTQIA+ vendors throughout June with special vendor programming. A schedule of just some of the fun and free activations and demonstrations happening for the rest of June at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following:

Saturday, June 17 (Father’s Day Weekend):

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mini IKEA Experience by IKEA West Sacramento at Market Square

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chubby Cupboard will offer a workshop with information about how to make rainbow pasta at Street Food Sacramento Block

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Bike Skills Course by SABA at WEAVE parking lot

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy at MARRS front-entry plaza

• 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Live music by DJ Klean at Street Food Sacramento Block

Saturday, June 24:

• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (every hour on the hour) – Karl Fonoti Pua’a Reid-Cramer, owner and founder of Polynesian Touch Therapy, Massage Therapist and Educator, will demonstrate how to provide loving, healing and therapeutic touch at Artisan Alley

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy at MARRS front-entry plaza

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by DJ Klean at Street Food Sacramento Block

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. Also, a complimentary bike valet is available at the Midtown Farmers Market through September courtesy of Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA). For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org.