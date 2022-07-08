From Candle Making, Cooking and Composting, the

Midtown Farmers Market Now Offers

Special Second Saturday Demos, Classes & Clinics

After expanding the footprint earlier this year to make room for nearly 200 farmers, growers, and vendor booths each Saturday, the Midtown Association is pleased to present monthly Second Saturday classes, demos, and clinics free to Midtown Farmers Market attendees. New Second Saturday activations at the market tap into the talents and expertise of the vendors who participate in the market each week. Demonstrations and classes change each month with a different vendor sharing how-to information about candle making, soap making, floral arranging, succulent planting, cooking, and more. Some classes will provide education about topics such as urban farming and composting, plus an upcoming public safety clinic is being planned for interested market attendees (date to be announced later).

Proudly presented by Sutter Health, the thriving open-air Midtown Farmers Market is available year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (note the market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year). Special Second Saturday outdoor activations will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. on 20th between L and Capitol.

While the topics are subject to change, the planned schedule of free Second Saturday demonstrations, classes and clinics includes the following:

• July 9 – Ecojoyous (dried flower arrangements)

• August 13 – The Reclaimist (creating art with recycled materials)

• September 10 – to be announced

• October 8 — Black Lily Naturals (candle making)

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Midtown Farmers Market now extends south to Capitol Avenue in front of Jack’s Urban Eats, joining the existing footprint that includes J, K & L Streets from 19th to 21st Streets. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

