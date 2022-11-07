Midtown Spirits is celebrating its second anniversary with a week’s worth of specials including $6 drink specials, $7 slushies, $5 infusions, and a special collaboration with the SPCA in which drink proceeds directly benefit the animal shelter.





11/8 TUESDAY: BOTTLE DISCOUNTS – 10% Off of 1 bottle 20% off of 2 bottles 30% off of 3 bottles.

11/9 WEDNESDAY: $6 Draft Cocktails All Day

11/10 THURSDAY: SSPCA DAY – 10% of drinks sold all day will be donated to Sacramento SPCA to cover adoption fees of Senior Dogs and Cats.

11/11 FRIDAY: OFFICIAL 2ND ANNIVERSARY – $7 Slushies all Day

11/12 SATURDAY: NATIONAL HAPPY HOUR DAY AND MIDTOWN GIN RELEASE – Happy Hour Pricing All Day and launching our new MIDTOWN GIN as well as 2 limited release gin bottles

11/13 SUNDAY: $6 Bloody Marys during brunch – $5 infusions after brunch till close

ALSO StartiNG November 1st you can now get our Chai Spiced Hot Toddy and our Apple Cinnamon Hot Cider.

