Midtown Stomp is the largest swing dance in Sacramento. Its all about having fun! Every Friday they have a beginning lesson that is included with price of admission from 8:00-9:00 and a dance from 9:00 to midnight. You do not need a partner for the lesson or the dance. They have live band 1-2 time a month, and awesome DJs that have a wide variety of swing music.



2534 Industrial Blvd, Suite 150

West Sacramento, CA 95691

