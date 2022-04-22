Mike E. Winfield has racked up credits such as The Late Show with David Letterman, a reoccurring role on NBC’s The Office, Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo on Netflix, an Emmy Nomination, & multiple movies in post production, one with the rapper DMX called PIMP. He also has a new stand-up special on Amazon called “StepMan”

This Sacramento-based comedian can often be found in comedy clubs in Old Sacramento and throughout the country, but for one night in April – you can find him right here in downtown Roseville. Tickets and VIP met & greet options available online now.