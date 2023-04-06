MINDSCAPE FERMENTATIONS – They won 3 medals at the Brewers Cup of California beer competition last month. A very large statewide competition and their first competition they have participated in since opening in June of last year. They will have a very limited amount of these award winners on tap at our big 1st Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 3rd.



www.mindscape-fermentations.com

5424 Crossings Dr, Ste 105, Rocklin, CA 95677

(916) 672-6462

Instagram: @MindscapeFermentations

