Mindscape Fermentations is a new, unique brewery in Rocklin created by an all-female team, Lauren Price, Lauren Houston, & Charlotte Crott (a.k.a. LLC). They specialize in everything from kombucha to beer to fermented hot sauce to kimchi. With sustainability and health consciousness as the foundation of its development, their focus is to create products that both feel good and taste good.



mindscape-fermentations.com/



5424 CROSSINGS DRIVE, SUITE 105, ROCKLIN, CA 95677

916-501-6920